SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo and Concho Valley residents are invited to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, September 17th at Kirby Park in San Angelo.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Texas alone, there are more than 400,000 people living with the disease and 1,085,000 caregivers.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

“Join us for this inspiring event for families in our community to honor, celebrate and remember friends and loved ones affected by a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s or other dementia,” says Julie Gray, Director of Development, Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter. “No one is alone on this journey and there is hope for a cure, and it will take all of us together to end this disease.”

While plans are moving forward to host the San Angelo Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. The Alzheimer’s Association will continue to closely monitor CDC, state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to the latest recommendations. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk. San AngeloWalk: Gates open at 8:30 a.m. The opening Ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. and the Walk starts at 10:00 a.m.