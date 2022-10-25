SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo, in collaboration with the San Angelo Police Department, released tips to the community on staying safe this spooky season.

SAPD encourages trick-or-treaters to travel in groups with at least one adult present. Always stays visible by utilizing a flashlight, glowsticks or by incorporating reflective material in costumes. Walk on the correct side of the road (walking against the flow of traffic) and utilize sidewalks and crosswalks when able.

Only go to homes that are being visited by other trick-or-treaters and have their outside lights on. There will also be “Trunk or Treats” in the local area where vehicle traffic is restricted and people can trick or treat safely.

The city reminds the community that it does not designate a time for people to trick-or-treat; that is up to each individual and/or family.