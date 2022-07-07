SAN ANGELO, Texas – The heat keeps coming in Texas and across the nation as we enter into July.

With the continually high temperature, and the celebration of the 4th of July thousands of people will be spending their three-day weekend soaking up the sun as they dive into some cooler water.

What to look for

According to Red Cross, people should look for several things when it comes to heat-related illnesses:

Muscle pain or spasms

Heavy sweating during intense exercise

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Dizziness

Headache

Tiredness or weakness

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Brief fainting or passing out

Hot, red, dry or damp skin,

How to treat it

If you think someone could be suffering from a heat illness, Red Cross says you should move the person into a cool place and loosen their clothes if possible.

Red Cross also shares to put cool, wet cloths on the person’s body and use any sort of fanning or misting device to help them cool down. A cool bath is also a great option.

Lastly, the person with the heat-related illness should be taking sips of water to help any dehydration.

Ger medical help immediately if vomiting occurs, symptoms get worse, symptoms last longer than an hour or confusion develops.

Ways to prevent it

According to Red Cross, drinking plenty of water is a great way to stay hydrated and prevent heat illnesses. When you sweat, salt and minerals leave your body so drinking a sports drink or snack can help replace what is lost.

It is also important to stay cool during excessive heat. Wear lightweight, loose, light-colored clothing if outdoors to help stay cool.

Do not use an electric fan if the indoor temperature is over 95. These fans can cause your body to gain heat instead of losing it.

If you are outdoors, protect yourself from the sun by using sunscreen that is “Broad Spectrum” or “UVA/UVB Protection”. Wearing sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat is also encouraged.

Try to schedule outdoor activities in the cooler hours of the day such as the morning or evening and find a place to rest in shady areas so your body can recover.

Be sure to cut down on exercise during the heat.