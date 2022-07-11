SAN ANGELO, Texas – Record-breaking temperatures continue across the Concho Valley and Texas as the summer of 2022 continues.

According to the National Weather Service, an excessive heat warning has been issued since Wednesday, July 5th, and will continue through Monday, July 11th.

On top of this excessive heat, the Energy Reliability Council of Texas also issued a conservation appeal for Monday, July 11th from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

With continually high temperatures and having to conserve energy to help maintain the Texas power grid, many people are looking for ways to keep their households cool without overusing electricity.

Here is the best way to conserve energy and maintain a cool household according to Energy Star: