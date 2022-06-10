SAN ANGELO, Texas – New changes are coming to San Angelo as the McDonald’s located on Southwest Boulevard closes for renovations and a building permit submission for a newly constructed McDonald’s on South Bryant Boulevard is underway.

According to the City of San Angelo Building Inspection and Permit Report for the month of May, a $750,000 submission was made for the construction of the new McDonald’s at 1802 Sout Bryant Blvd. This location, across from KFC, was formerly a Stripes convenience store before it was closed and torn down.

The renovation has begun on the restaurant on Southwest Boulevard as it is temporarily closed for business.

The McDonald’s locations on North Bryant and in the Walmart Supercenter on West 29th Street remain open.