Wear maroon on Tuesday Sept 6 and stand with the Uvalde students as they return to school.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — When a community is faced with a disaster that causes indescribable pain, sometimes it means the world to know that there are people who are there to support them. Even if they are complete strangers.

Several school districts throughout the Concho Valley posted over the weekend, encouraging their respective communities to be #UvaldeStrong and wear maroon and white on Tuesday, Sept. 6 to show support for the students and staff as Uvalde CISD is scheduled to begin its first day of school since the tragedy that struck the community at Robb Elementary on May 24.

Source: Facebook/Eden CISD

The following is a list of schools and districts in the Concho Valley who have made Facebook posts inviting students and staff to participate. (Updated Sept. 5 at 3:47 p.m.)