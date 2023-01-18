Tom Green County Map. Courtesy of the Texas Almanac. Image available on the Internet and included in accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County is listed as one of the best places to live in Texas in 2022, according to Niche, but that is not the only list the county made it onto.

Tom Green County ranked No. 29 in Best Counties to Live in Texas with a population of 118,645. There are many families and young professionals who live in the area and public schools are listed as above average.

Other Tom Green County Rankings

Texas (out of 204 counties)

No. 26 Best Counties for Young Professionals in Texas

No. 31 Healthiest Counties in Texas

No. 47 Most Diverse Counties in Texas

No. 66 County with the Best Public Schools in Texas

No. 78 Best County for Families

No. 100 Best County for Retirees

No. 111 Best County to Buy a House in Texas

No. 155 County with the lowest cost of living in Texas

Nationally (out of 2,767)

No. 203 Most Diverse County in America

No. 348 Best County for Young Professionals in America

No. 365 Best County to live in America

No. 572 Healthiest County in America

No. 748 County with the Best Public Schools in America

No. 793 Best County for Families in America

No. 1,123 Best County to Buy a House in America

No. 1,207 Best County for Retirees

No. 1, 900 County with the Lowest Cost of Living in America

The top places to live within Tom Green County in 2022 were listed as San Angelo, Christoval, Carlsbad and Grape Creek.