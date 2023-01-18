SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County is listed as one of the best places to live in Texas in 2022, according to Niche, but that is not the only list the county made it onto.
Tom Green County ranked No. 29 in Best Counties to Live in Texas with a population of 118,645. There are many families and young professionals who live in the area and public schools are listed as above average.
Other Tom Green County Rankings
Texas (out of 204 counties)
- No. 26 Best Counties for Young Professionals in Texas
- No. 31 Healthiest Counties in Texas
- No. 47 Most Diverse Counties in Texas
- No. 66 County with the Best Public Schools in Texas
- No. 78 Best County for Families
- No. 100 Best County for Retirees
- No. 111 Best County to Buy a House in Texas
- No. 155 County with the lowest cost of living in Texas
Nationally (out of 2,767)
- No. 203 Most Diverse County in America
- No. 348 Best County for Young Professionals in America
- No. 365 Best County to live in America
- No. 572 Healthiest County in America
- No. 748 County with the Best Public Schools in America
- No. 793 Best County for Families in America
- No. 1,123 Best County to Buy a House in America
- No. 1,207 Best County for Retirees
- No. 1, 900 County with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
The top places to live within Tom Green County in 2022 were listed as San Angelo, Christoval, Carlsbad and Grape Creek.