SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The fire at the House of FiFi DuBois is not keeping the popular local bar down for long as it is set to reopen this weekend.

According to a post by the bar, the fire began in an electrical panel that stayed mostly contained, causing minimal damage. Sprinkler systems above the panel and throughout the bar also saved the building from any lasting damage.

Despite the sprinkler systems dousing the building, there was zero water damage to the bar, main room and dance floor.

“We want to THANK the San Angelo Fire Department, ” said FiFi’s, “the Firefighters were on the scene immediately once the Alarms sounded and were relentless to secure our building.”

After the fire was put out, FiFi’s crew began the cleanup process and Gary Moore Electric and Automatic Fire Protection worked to get the bar back up and running.

“We are in awe of this resilient 110-year-old building that was built to last and always reveals how special she is in situations like we experienced Monday, “said FiFi’s.

The House of FiFi DuBois will reopen and return to normal operations this Friday, June 23 at 6 p.m.