SAN ANGELO, Texas — The House of Faith Church in San Angelo released a statement regarding the arrest of the church’s youth coordinator for possession of child pornography on Jan. 3.

According to the release, the church leadership was ‘shocked and outraged’ by the arrest of former employee James Needham on December 29, 2022. The House of Faith took immediate action and removed Needham from his position as the youth coordinator.

The House of Faith states, “The charges listed are not in any way related to House of Faith or House of Faith participants, and no allegation has been made involving House of Faith.”

The church further shares that they had no knowledge of any inappropriate conduct occurring with the House of Faith participants.

The House of Faith states, “Our ministry takes seriously its obligations to our families and follows established procedures for hiring employees and selecting volunteer personnel.”

The safety and care for children, youth and families is the highest priority, the release from the House of Faith says. They add that the church will review procedures and continue to pursue safety throughout the ministry.

The House of Faith encourages anyone who has concerns to report any kind of threats to contact the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 655-8111. The church adds that they rely on law enforcement to inform the public appropriately and take the appropriate legal actions.