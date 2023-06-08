SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — On Thursday, June 8 Honorary Commanders spent the day at Goodfellowo Air Force Base to learn about the overall mission of the base.

The Healthcare Operations Squadron Commander Jennifer Johnson also got the chance to learn how Goodfellow is working to help all of their beneficiaries whether it is a student, dependent or retiree.

“Many of those patients, they might receive their care here, but they also receive their care in the local network, so again, to realize it’s a community effort to make sure that we are keeping our airmen, and dependents, and our retirees healthy so that they can do everything that they need to do as far as the mission and live their lives to the fullest,” she said.