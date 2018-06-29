 Honorary Ceiling Tiles At Veteran's of Foreign Wars Building

Honorary ceiling tiles At Veterans of Foreign Wars Building Video

SAN ANGELO, TX - "Each tile tells its own story. It tells that person's service to our country," says Veterans of Foreign Wars Manager, Janet Sheppard.

The Veteran of Foreign Wars Building is telling veterans' stories through ceiling tiles.

"It's amazing. You know, I had a gentleman that had a tile made for his sister, who was a nurse in Vietnam," says Sheppard, "and when we got her tile up and he came in he just cried. It's very touching."

The tiles are made to purchase in order to help fundraise the VFW. Tiles range from memorials of veterans, as far back to WWI to those currently serving.

"I have filled out applications for 5 because my father was in WWI, I had two brothers in WWII, I was in Vietnam, and my oldest son was in Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom," says the Commander of VFW Post 1815, John Muckleroy.

Sheppard has at least one tile from each branch.

"It's the history," says Sheppard.

She includes where they served, when they served, and the area they served in.

"The fact that we're a military community, it's very important for us to support our military and our veterans because they support this community," says Sheppard.

She says the VFW is a historical center for veterans to come together in a safe place.

"Somebody goes by and looks up at it and goes 'wow I didn't realize you were in the Frozen Chosen in Korea or whatever you know,'" says Muckleroy.

The building hosts events for veterans, as well as containing a museum, a game room, and a dance hall.

"That's our purpose here, to help our vets, emotionally, financially, whatever they need. We're here," says the quarter master of VFW Post 1815, Vernon Brown.

To become a member of the VFW, you have to be a veteran that participated in a foreign war — however they house plenty of events that the public are welcome to.

Also, If you would like to purchase a tile at the VFW, all you need to do is go to the building, ask for Janet Sheppard and fill out an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Veterans of Foreign Wars

125 S. Browning Street

San Angelo, TX 76903

3 p.m.–12 a.m. Tuesday–Saturday

Holiday Hours are subject to change

(325) 655-6550

