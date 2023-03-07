SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — In the last four City Council meetings, including the meeting on March 7, 2023, homeowners have expressed their continued concerns with the proposal to abandon Cox Lane as the City Council takes their final vote on the discussion.

The purpose of the abandonment of Cox Lane is to allow for the repositioning and redevelopment of the right-of-way to address the disparity between Cox Lane and Foster Road and for the development of the 30+ acres to the south. The abandonment was proposed to also address drainage in that area and eliminate a dangerous corner.

During public comment, homeowners thanked the City Council for their time to discuss the proposal and for helping to ease drainage issues within the Capitol Heights area.

Homeowners continued to voice their concerns with the traffic, particularly with traffic being diverted through their neighborhood and drainage issues within Foster road making the roads dangerous.

“One Parkview homeowner spoke of how he ‘floated the Foster’ in kyaks and inner tubes when he was in college.” said the first homeowner.

She continued by noting the new owner of the section of Cox Lane would have to pay for a new survey, file and pay for a plat and pay fair market value for the land that has been abandoned. According to the homeowner, this may cause residents of the trails to have to invest in landscaping and privacy fences.

Concerns were also raised regarding the lack of a design presented for what the development of the area may look like.

“This vote is the first vote that will allow a cascading event, ” said the homeowner.

A second homeowner during public comments addressed Tommy Hiebert asking if the business on Cox Lane had anything to say regarding the proposal.

The motion passed five to two, with Karen Smith and Larry Miller in opposition.

When Larry Miller asked for further discussion over the abandonment of Cox Lane, Mayor Brenda Gunter responded, “no, it’s over.”