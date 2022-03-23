SAN ANGELO, Texas – Opera singer Joshua Diaz, along with pianist and conductor Adam A. Torres, will be collaborating for a recital that is being held on Friday, April 1st at 6:30 in The Elta Joyce Murphey Auditorium at San Angelo City Hall.

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is presenting this recital as an extension of the Chamber Music Series that showcases musicians from all cultures across Texas and the United States.

This recital, featuring the two San Angelo artists, is being sponsored by Mark McLaughlin. There is no fee for admission.

Masks are not required but are recommended.

Diaz and Torres will be featuring many musical pieces in their concert including Neapolitan songs, Ukrainian solo pieces for the piano, music arranged by Diaz from Mexico and more.

Diaz will be performing on a hometown stage after performing at the Arts Club of Washington in Westmoreland County, Virginia.

“That concert sort of marked my return to the concert stage after the start of the pandemic,” remarked Diaz. “Things have been in limbo and on hold for the arts for such a long time throughout this pandemic. It is so great to be getting back to the stage and to be able to share my music in person again.”

Both Diaz and Torres grew up in San Angelo, where their music talent began.

While attending Lake View High School, Diaz became a four-year member of the Texas All-State Choir. After graduation, Diaz received a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame. In 2013, Diaz received a Masters of Music in Voice and a Graduate Performance Diploma in Opera in 2015 from the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore.

Diaz is currently attending the University of Minnesota for a Doctorate of Musical Arts in Voice.

At the age of 11, Torres performed with the San Angelo Orchestra where he made his professional debut as a piano soloist. Torres went on to attend Central High.S Since graduation, worked for the Loveland Opera as a Principal Conductor.

Torres is currently the Senior Instructor of Music at Colorado State University along with being a faculty member at Colorado State University.

For more information, please visit samfa.org.