SAN ANGELO, Texas – A new chain furnishing store could soon be opening its doors according to the September 2022 Building Permit and Inspection report from the City of San Angelo.

Homegoods will be located at 4169 Sunset Drive, which formerly housed Bed Bath and Beyond.

According to The City of San Angelo Building Permits and Inspections, a $900,000 construction permit has been requested but is currently pending.

Homegoods is owned and operated by TJX, the parent company of TJMaxx, Marshalls, Sierra and Homesense. This store which operates across the U.S.. and Puerto Rico has furniture, decorative accessories, cookware, and more.