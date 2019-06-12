Home Builder’s Association held appreciation luncheon for sponsors

The San Angelo Home Builder’s Association held a luncheon today at the River View Restaurant to show appreciation for all the funds continually donated by sponsors. They received more donations and provided lunch to say thank you for the volunteer efforts. The next HBA house will be presented to a family on June 27th. Tune in tonight at 6 & 10 to find out more about the luncheon and homes being built to help families in need.

