SAN ANGELO, Texas – A hit and run took place on Thursday, June 23rd after a collision occurred between a white SUV and a red truck on the corner of North Oakes Street and East 4th Street.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries according to SAPD.

SAPD says the driver of the red truck is unknown at this time.

White SUV and red truck colission, both vehciles facing the opposite way with damage to the front

Red truck in collision with SAPD car behind

This scene is still being investigated.