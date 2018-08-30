Historic Myers Drug one of few remaining pharmacies to compound Video

San Angelo, TX - Myers Drug in downtown San Angelo has been a staple of the community since it began over 80 years ago in 1934. But there is something else special about the pharmacy besides its nearly a century in business, it is a compounding pharmacy.

What does this mean? It means that the pharmacy makes a lot of it's medication on-site in-house and can tailor it to the specific patient ordering it.

In an interview with KLST and KSAN News, former owner and current general manager Doug Chadwick said, "one of the benefits of compounding is that we have a greater knowledge of things that we can do other than traditional medicine to help you. So if you come in and traditional medicine hasn't been working for you we can actually take our knowledge and apply other things and then work with your doctor to get you an individualized prescription; and i can't tell you the pride that comes with that."

While it used to be common for pharmacies to compound, the rise of corporate big-box pharmacies with generalized dosages and strengths of medication has led to a drastic reduction in the number of pharmacies that still use this practice. Currently and out of roughly 4,000 compounders in the United States, Myers Drug is one of only 500 accredited compounding pharmacies. And, the process does entail a lot of work in addition to the strict standards required to maintain accreditation.

"Having to keep up with the paperwork and the ins-and-outs because we wanna keep our patients safe," said Ashley Hogeda, a certified pharmacy technician. "It's a lot of hard work, we wanna make sure we're doing everything right, documenting everything. So, and knowing that we were just reaccredited and that we got a really good score on it it's really good knowing that we're doing good at what we do."

Now under the ownership of Micah and Krystan Pratt, with Doug and Melissa Chadwick staying on to manage operations, Myers Drug and the newly christened Myers Boutique look forward to serving the San Angelo community for at least another 80 years. The pharmacy is also proud to offer hand crafted vitamin supplements, and the newly minted Myers Boutique is capable of shipping items across the nation.