SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum is excited to bring you one of San Angelo’s cutest performances on Saturday, Oct. 1st at the Sunset Mall.

Graphic Courtesy of San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum & Cultural Center

To honor Hispanic Heritage Month and in preparation for its Dia de los Muertos celebration, Las Damitas y Los Charritos de Fort Concho will dance and entertain the audience with festive Mexcian music.

The performance will take place at the entrance of the women’s Dillard’s department store inside Sunset Mall, located at 4001 Sunset Dr at 2 p.m. on Oct. 1.

For more information, you can visit sanangelohispanicheritage.org.