The San Angelo state-supported living center is hiring. Due to an increase in state funding, they are receiving a 50% raise across job positions effective March 1st.

“We want to offer those good benefits and a good paying salary for our employees. That way we can retain our employees and acquire new employees to join our team,” said Heather Cavin with the San Angelo state-supported living center.

Salaries and starting pay at state-supported living centers were increased to help with crucial staffing needs. Employees aide patients of all ages with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We help them gain the experiences and the knowledge they need to be successful citizens. It’s all about helping them learn work skills, how to take care of themselves, and their daily living skills. Stuff that we really don’t think about that they need to learn,” said Cavin.

The state living center is one of the largest employers in the tom green county area. You can apply for a job at www.hhs.Texas.gov. You can also do a sped-up process at Workforce Solutions.

“Every Wednesday at the Workforce Solutions building, you can go there from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to apply for positions. It’s an express hire so you’re going to get everything done right then so you can get in the door faster and join our team,” said Cavin.

This raise will affect over 11,000 jobs in the state of Texas.