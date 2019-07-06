High-speed pursuit crash ends in Mertzon

Local News

The driver fled in the vehicle at speeds over 90 mph through Big Lake

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A man is in custody after leading a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

At 9:30 on July 5, 2019, Reagan County Deputies found Joshua Purdey, with a stolen vehicle in the Sunoco parking lot.

In attempt to stop him, a high-speed pursuit took place that topped a speed of 90-miles per hour through Big Lake.

It ended with the vehicle crashing into a tree entering Mertzon.

Purdey is now at Tom Green County Jail, charged with a felony of attempting to escape while arrested and unlawful possession of a firearm.

His bond is set at $15-thousand dollars.

This is still a developing story.

