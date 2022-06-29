SAN ANGELO, Texas — From June 30th through July 4th multiple events celebrating America’s 246th birthday will be taking place across the Concho Valley.
Here are the 4th of July celebrations that are taking place in 2022:
June 30th
- Downtown San Angelo Incorporated Freedom Stroll
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Various businesses downtown will be participating
- Transportation will be provided with the Trolley
July 2nd
- Christoval VFD Firecracker 5K and 1-mile Fun Run, Walk and Bike – Christoval Park
- Late registration from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.. Registration is $40 day of.
- Bike ride – 8:30 a.m.
- Run/Walk – 9 a.m.
- Awards – 10:30 a.m.
- Christoval Volunteer Fire Department Annual BBQ will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The 95th Annual July Jubilee! – Brady, Texas
- The Heartland Merchants Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply.
- The July Jubilee Parade will start on Memory Lane at 10 a.m.
- From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the First United Methodist Church Barbecue will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall.
- Mud Volleyball will also be taking place at Brady Lake.
- Fireworks will take place at Rickards Park later that night.
- Freedom Parade – Junction, Texas
- The parade starts at 10 a.m. on 4th and Main Street
- Fireworks will start later on July 2nd at “Dark-Thirty” along the South Llano River
- Star-Spangled Celebration 2022 – Reagan County North Park in Big Lake, Texas
- Music by Wade Bowne, Randall King, Ariel Hutchins and Geru Y So Legion 7.
- The opening show begins at 4:30 p.m.
- Fireworks will take place at 9:30 p.m.
- A fun run, cook-off, and auto show will also be taking place – contact Raymond Garcia at 325-212-8465 for vehicle registration between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Entry fee for vehicles is $25.
July 3rd
- Freedom Fest – Ozona, Texas
- Music, vendors, a cornhole tournament and more will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Crockett County Fair Park.
- Crockett County Fair Park Convention Center will be hosting a car show.
- Team roping will also be taking place at the Crockett County Fair Park Arena.
- From 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., there will be a concert at the Crockett County Fair Park Convention Center.
- A Star-Spangled Banner Concert and Fireworks – Bill Aylor, Junior Memorial Riverstage
- Gates open at 7 p.m.
- General Admission is free – VIP tables are available for purchase at (325) 655-2345 or by visiting the San Angelo LIVE! website.
- Fireworks begin at 9:05 p.m.
- Music by the San Angelo Community Band, Chicago Tribute Authority,
- After party will conclude at 11 p.m.
July 4th
- The Wall 4th of July Parade – Wall, Texas
- The celebration begins at 10 a.m.
- Freedom Fest – Ozona, Texas
- Starting at 2 p.m. music, vendors, a cornhole tournament and more will be at the Historic Town Square.
- A child and pet parade will start at 7 p.m.
- The Patriotic Parade will begin at 8:30 p.m. with fireworks to follow at the north baseball fields.
- Lake Nasworthy Nights 2022 Fireworks – Launched from the dam across from Goodfellow Recreation Camp
- Christoval Fireworks – Toenail Trial baseball field
- Fireworks will begin at dusk