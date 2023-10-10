SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Grab your solar glasses to watch the annular eclipse on Saturday before it is too late!

In order to watch the ‘ring of fire’ in the sky on Oct. 14, viewers must have the required IOS 12312-2 pair of filters or viewers, according to the American Astronomical Society. This means that the sunglasses sitting in your car won’t do that trick to protect your eyes.

Even though time is narrowing down to get the correct lenses, there are a few places in San Angelo where you can still pick up solar eclipse glasses.

Here are a few places in San Angelo that are selling the correct protective equipment to protect your eyes:

The eclipse will start over San Angelo and portions of the Concho Valley around 10:20 a.m. Saturday. The moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, creating a ‘ring of fire at 11:48 a.m. The skies will return to a twilight at 11:50 a.m. with the eclipse ending at 1:25 p.m.

