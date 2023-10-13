SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The ‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse is expected to cast its shadow across Texas and part of the United States on Saturday, but time is running out to get your hands on the correct eyewear for the event.

Here are some places and viewing parties in San Angelo that are providing free glasses for the eclipse on Oct. 14:

North Branch Library

According to the Tom Green County Library System, the North Branch will be handing out free glasses for the solar eclipse on Friday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Railway Museum of San Angelo

The first 200 people that join the San Angelo Railway Museum on Saturday, Oct. 14 will receive a free pair of solar eclipse glasses donated by Angelo State University Planetarium. NextHome Centurion will also be set up with solar glasses, eclipse information and activities for the kids.

Annular Eclipse Event with Angelo State University

To celebrate the ‘Ring of Fire’ that will be seen in the sky on Oct. 14, ASU will be hosting an Annular Eclipse Viewing on Campus in the parking lot next to the Vincent Building, 2333 Vanderventer St. There will be free eclipse glasses for the public along with alternative methods for viewing the eclipse such as telescopes, pinhole projection and magnified images. The Planetarium will be showing “Totality Over Texas” for free every 35 minutes starting at 10 a.m. A bride intermission will take place for the eclipse and the fine show will start around 1:35 p.m. At 10:30 a.m. the College and Community Fair will take place in the Vincent Building parking lot with games, snacks and various ASU organizations and student groups.

Angelo West Branch Library

The Angelo West Branch Library is excited to be hosting a Solar Eclipse Crafts & Viewing Party from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be crafts, snacks, solar glasses and fun for the entire family. This event is free and open to all ages.

Foster Field

Angelo State Astronomers will be on Foster Field with telescopes and solar filters for the community. The solar eclipse will begin at 10:20 a.m. and will be at its max at 11:48 a.m.

Johnson’s Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens

Head to Johnson’s Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens for their solar eclipse viewing party on Oct. 14. There will be refreshments and solar glasses for attendees.

Want to make a DIY eclipse viewer? KLST Chief Meteorologist Kris Boone shares what materials you need and the steps to take to make your own filter for the eclipse. Follow the link below to find out more: