SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The family of a San Angelo Marine is seeking donations to help bring their Marine home who was injured in Ukraine.

Michael Montoya is a USMC Veteran and EOD humanitarian volunteer who was injured by an IED blast while clearing a minefield in Ukraine.

“Michael is an absolutely a loving husband, a proud father of 3, a son, a brother, a USMC Veteran, a humanitarian and will give everything he can to help others. Now we are the ones who need to ask for help,”said Laura Montoya, Micheal Montoya’s wife.

The family was first informed on June 7, 2023, that Montoya was in an ambulance on the way to the hospital in Ukraine. He suffered immediate damage including traumatic amputation of most of his right foot, chemical burns, shrapnel damage, and more.

At this time Montoya is receiving treatment in Ukraine and his family is working to move him out of the country and west towards other surgeons.

“We are asking for help to raise funds for medical needs, transportation, lodging, and for the many things we will need to help him when he returns back to the United States, ” said Laura Montoya.

A portion of the funds will also be allocated to an organization called Tip of The Spear.

“Due to the fast actions and access to lifesaving medical field gear my husbands life was saved. We want to make sure that no one steps into a minefield without the basic equipment they need to help a called brother or sister,” said Laura Montoya.

To help bring our Marine home click here.