SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — In an emotional video posted to Concho Valley PAWS’ Facebook page, it has been announced that a doggone miracle has swept the kennels: All 25 shelter pets at risk of euthanasia have been saved just before the holidays!

The dogs were first announced to be at risk of euthanasia on Monday, Dec. 18, by the City of San Angelo. The San Angelo Animal Shelter had 199 dogs on-site, exceeding its legal maximum capacity of 180 dogs.

In order to maintain their maximum capacity requirement, 25 of the shelter’s dogs were selected for euthanasia. Both the City and CVPAWS took to social media in a desperate attempt to save the lives of the pets before their scheduled euthanasia at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, by asking the public to step up and foster or adopt the animals.

The photos of all 25 dogs. Images courtesy of CVPAWS.

CVPAWS posted updates around the clock about which of the dogs had been adopted or fostered and which of them still needed a home. The organization also posted several short videos that “advertised” certain dogs.

Then, in a video posted at 6:13 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21 — just 13 minutes after the dogs’ scheduled euthanasia — CVPAWS Executive Director Jenie Wilson and other staff announced that all 25 of the dogs had been successfully adopted or fostered. Many of the individuals portrayed in the video fought back tears as they delivered the news.

“I just want to thank you guys so much for sharing these videos and helping us get these pets the loving homes they deserve,” one CVPAWS staff member said. “Thank you, thank you, thank you! These pets did not deserve to die. Now us as PAWS staff, as a community, as volunteers, as fosters and as adopters can have a merry and happy Christmas.”

There’s still work to be done, however, as the shelter still has several pets that are looking for homes. If you are interested in adopting, please visit CVPAWS’ website to learn how and to see what resources are available to you.