HCSA Foundation raffle raises funds for Howard College scholarships and programs

“Our foundation’s been around since the early 90s. They have really been a blessing to the college and to the students,” said Jamie Rainey, Workforce & Community Development Officer at Howard College San Angelo.

The Howard College San Angelo Foundation supports Howard College by providing scholarships and funding program creation and expansion. Over the years, it has given hundreds of thousands of dollars back to the institution.

“When we finished out this building, the West Texas Training Center, they put in $220,000 that year to help finish out the halls and classrooms,” explained Rainey.

The HCSA Foundation has even helped start the RN programs and most recently the Construction Trades program.

“They gave $10,000 towards helping us get that program up and running,” added Rainey.

From now until October 9th, the foundation will be having an online raffle to raise funds to continue their mission in supporting Howard College. The prize is not one — but two electric bikes.

“Just for $5 you can get a chance to win two bikes. $20 will give you five chances to win,” continued Rainey.

The motorized bycicles can reach a top speed of 15mph and a range of up to 25 miles.

“Some of the folks rode on them already and were having so much fun. I said, ‘no, give those back!’,” laughed Rainey.

For a chance to win both of the electric bikes, you can go to hcsafoundation.org.