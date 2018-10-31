Haunted History part 2 Video

San Angelo, TX - It was 1878, little Edith Grierson was just 8 years old. Typhoid claimed her life.

The history of Fort Concho is filled with these types of stories. And it's those stories that lead some to believe the grounds of Fort Concho to be haunted. Like officers quarters one where Edith lived and died.

Dylan Lane is the founder of Concho Valley Paranormal. A group of people who travel all over the Concho Valley seeking the mysterious and sometimes unexplainable. For Dylan, his experiences are very real. Including an overnight stay with Edith.

With Dylan's help, and our executive producer Landon Lowe, I set out to find my own experience with Edith. Using a digital recorder Dylan first tried speaking with Edith. And though we didn't hear anything from her, something else did happen.

Dylan says its not just Edith who roams the grounds.

Others have told stories of little Edith tugging on clothing, or the pitter patter of her little feet up and down the stairs.

Whether you believe it or not, for those who have experienced it, there is definitely something unsettling.