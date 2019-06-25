After two cancellations due to rain and lightning, 50 people were finally able to run Saturday morning, June 22, 2019, in the 7th annual Habitat for Humanity Bunny Run.

Runners ran in 1 mile, 5k, 10k races and were given medals for first, second and third place finishers in a number of categories.

Pam Hammer, Executive Director of the San Angelo Habitat for Humanity, said “what a great morning for a run today, along the beautiful banks of the Concho River. The money raised intoday’s Bunny Run helps the San Angelo Habitat for Humanity in its mission bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. We really appreciate the San Angelo Road Lizards running club in putting this on for us.”

All proceeds helped to fund operations at the San Angelo Habitat for Humanity.



Habitat for Humanity of San Angelo, Inc.

401 North Chadbourne Street

San Angelo, TX 76903

​325-655-7535

ReStore Hours 2019

8:30-11:30 a.m.

July 27, August 31, September 28, October 26, December 7

