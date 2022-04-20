SAN ANGELO, Texas – Selected streets in San Angelo will be undergoing HA5 street maintenance from Monday, April 25th to Tuesday, May 3rd contracted by Andale Construction.

According to a release from the City of San Angelo, HA5 is a surface treatment that helps seal the roadway from moisture reaching the street base and from oxidation due to the sun’s UV radiation.

The city shared that the roads being treated will close at 7 a.m. on their scheduled day. Vehicles will not be allowed to exit after 7:30 a.m. However, Andale will have a shuttle service to get residents to their homes if necessary.

No one will be able to access the street for the next 24 hours.

Any vehicles left on the streets will be towed by Home Motors and returned when the HA5 treatment cures. The City of San Angelo says they will be for all tows.

Residents that live along these roadways are also asked to turn off all sprinkler systems. The treatment cannot be applied if the roads are wet.

San Angelo citizens looking to receive updates on road closures, maps, and schedules can text ‘PRESERVATION’ to 77222. The city reminds everyone that schedules are subject to change.

Neighborhoods and roads being affected are as seen below:

Photograph courtesy of Andale Construction HA5 Information.

Photograph courtesy of Andale Construction HA5 Information.

Photograph courtesy of Andale Construction HA5 Information.

Photograph courtesy of Andale Construction HA5 Information.

Photograph courtesy of Andale Construction HA5 Information.

Photograph courtesy of Andale Construction HA5 Information.

Photograph courtesy of Andale Construction HA5 Information.

Photograph courtesy of Andale Construction HA5 Information.

The city shared that this HA5 treatment is part of the effort to help change the city’s focus to a proactive-preservation operation. More information about this upcoming road treatment can be found on the Andale Construction HA5 website.