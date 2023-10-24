SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — With the holiday season almost underway, H-E-B is once again hosting its Feast of Sharing community dinner in San Angelo for the 27th year.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, San Angelo residents will get the chance to for a free, festive holiday meal courtesy of the Texas-based grocery chain. The dinner will be held for the public at the First Financial Pavillion, located at 4400 Grape Creek Rd. and found near the Foster Communications Coliseum, and last from 11 p.m. to 3 p.m.

At the pavilion, over 6,500 people will be served a heaping helping of the holiday fixins that Texans know and love. Live music, entertainment, family-friendly activities and community services will also be available for attendees to enjoy.

H-E-B’s pharmacy team will also be present during the feast to provide free flu shots. The Shots will be available as supplies last.

To accommodate the expected turnout, free transportation to and from the event will also be available thanks to a partnership between H-E-B and Concho Valley Transit.

Those who wish to volunteer to help at the event may visit H-E-B’s online sign-up form for a list of open roles.

Launched in 1989. the Feast of Sharing has regularly served over 340,000 meals annually across 34 cities throughout Texas and Mexico. The feast has been staffed by more than 375,000 volunteers who have served over 4 million meals across its 27 years of life.

The initiative is also an important part of H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program, which works year-round to serve more than 300 communities.