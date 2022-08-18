SAN ANGELO, Texas — The state’s largest private employer is looking forward to more growth.

H-E-B will host a one-day hiring event with the goal to fill full and part-time positions at the store level. To accomplish this, stores will provide on-the-spot interviews at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas.

According to the release, stores will hold the fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Candidates who attend will receive on-site interviews only for open positions at the store they visit. Applications and details about open positions can be found at careers.heb.com/careerfair.