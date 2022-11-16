SAN ANGELO, Texas — H-E-B has announced an all-store recall for five and 10-pound chubs of Hill Country Fare 73% ground beef and five-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% ground chuck sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas.

It is believed the products may be contaminated with foreign matter, mirror-like material. At the time this article was published, All affected products have been removed from store shelves and no injuries have been reported to date.

For more information about this notice, visit H-E-B Newsroom: https://newsroom.heb.com/tyson-foods-recalls-some-hill-country-fare-and-h-e-b-ground-beef/