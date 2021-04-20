H-E-B joins major recycling program

SAN ANGELO, Texas – In a recent press release, Texas grocery retailer H-E-B announced that it has taken “major step toward creating a more sustainable Texas, H-E-B has joined the How2Recycle program to help strengthen and reinforce recycling efforts across the Lone Star State.”

The release goes on to say that “as part of the How2Recycle program, H-E-B will help customers by taking the guesswork out of recycling, joining industry leaders in a new straightforward labeling system that reduces confusion about how, what, and where to recycle. The clear, easy-to-read labels let customers know if a product’s packaging can be recycled, which parts are recyclable, and importantly, how to prepare material to increase recycling effectiveness. Through the program, H-E-B will be able to track and measure its recyclable packaging, promote customer recycling efforts, and help improve availability and quality of recyclable materials.

The How2Recycle labels are already on hundreds of H-E-B branded products, including H-E-B, Hill Country Fare, H-E-B Select Ingredients, H-E-B Organics, and Central Market. By year’s end, the labels will be on more than 1,500 H-E-B branded items, in addition to the national brands on shelves carrying the How2Recycle labels.

H-E-B also will launch an educational effort that includes sharing recycling tips via social media and in-store signage. Additionally, H-E-B will update plastic recycling bins already available at stores, making them more visible, compelling and easy to read to encourage customers to bring in plastics that cannot be recycled at home. Along with strengthening its recycling efforts, H-E-B continues to find ways to reduce plastic in product packaging and other uses. Last year, H-E-B eliminated plastic straws from H-E-B restaurants and switched to biodegradable straws.”