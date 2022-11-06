SAN ANGELO, Texas — Your local grocery is looking to jump into the holiday season.

H-E-B is hosting its 26th annual Feast of Sharing, allowing local residents to come together and share a festive meal. It is taking place today, Sunday, Nov. 6 from 11 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Financial Pavillion.

The Feast of Sharing is open to the public and will serve a free Texas-style meal to more than 3,500 people. There will also be live music, entertainment and family-friendly activities for everyone to enjoy. The H-E-B Pharmacy will also be in attendance to provide free flu shots while supplies last.