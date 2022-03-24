LUBBOCK, Texas (5:30 P.M.) — Former San Angelo Police Chief Timothy R. Vasquez was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service by a federal judge Thursday afternoon following four guilty verdicts returned by a jury in Lubbock.

In a trial that lasted three days witnesses including former San Angelo City Council members, former San Angelo Mayor Dwaine Morrison, and Tom Green County Sheriff Nick Hanna, a former Texas Ranger.

The government’s case in the trial alleged that Vasquez had accepted approximately $136,000 over the course of nearly a decade from Dailey and Wells Communications, a communications equipment vendor in San Antonio. In exchange, Vasquez provided advice to San Angelo City Council members to award two contracts, worth more than $5 million each, to Dailey and Wells for radio communications systems.

Defense attorneys said that the 52-year-old Vasquez did not corruptly intend to defraud anybody. Vasquez also testified in his own defense saying that he always thought of his band “Funky Munky” and his job as Police Chief as separate.

After the judge accepted the verdict from the jury this afternoon he spoke about the next phase — sentencing, a process that could take several months to complete. The first part of that process will take place when a probation officer interviews Vasquez and submits a pre-sentencing report to the judge. The judge will consider the pre-sentencing report when he decides sentencing after a scheduling hearing.

Vasquez faces a maximum of 70 years in federal prison. 10 years for receipt of a bribe by an agent of an organization receiving federal funds and three charges of honest services mail fraud.

