SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Everyone has heard of Black Friday, but did you know of Pink Friday or Small Business Saturday? Here is your guide to shopping local and supporting San Angelo’s small businesses.

Every year after Thanksgiving stores across the globe are flocked to by people looking to find the best sale deals with the Christmas season quickly approaching. Locally, small businesses make up a huge part of San Angelos’s unique charm.

“It’s not easy being a small business owner. We put our love, sweat and some days, tears into our business,” said Helen Keith with Historic Sealy House Bed & Breakfast, “A livable wage isn’t easy, but we love what we’re doing and we love our community. San Angelo is home and we wouldn’t wanna be anywhere else.”

Pink Friday and Small Business Saturday which follows, is the small business spin on the traditional Black Friday shopping experience, reminding people to celebrate businesses that are often the backbone of our communities.

All things Booze

Wandering Mind Brewery: (Small Business Saturday) They will have a pint glass designed by a local Texas Artist for sale that includes a pour of their beer!

Urban Salt Kitchen and Bar: (Small Business Saturday) General sales.

Shop Till You Drop

Madstyle Vintage: (Small Business Saturday) This business will be doing storewide sales up to 30% off! Select items may be even further discounted.

Casa Decor: (Small Business Saturday) This business will be open during normal business hours serving mimosas all weekend with potential sale items.

Meyers Drug: (Small Business Saturday) TBA

Leos Imports: (Small Business Saturday and Pink Friday) Special sale deals Friday through Saturday.

Wear it Well: (Pink Friday) This buisness will be having a Pink Friday sale

Katz: (Small Business Saturday and Pink Friday) This business will be having special sale deals Friday through Saturday.

Texas Angels Boutique: (Small Business Saturday) This buisness will have storewide sales between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The She Shack: (Pink Friday) 10 percent off all jewelry.

Revival Boutique: (Small Business Saturday and Pink Friday)This business will have sales and promotions on items throughout the store as well as a free gift with purchases all day Friday and Saturday.

For the Foodie

Lilys Pizza: TBA

Historic Sealy House Bed & Breakfast: (Small Business Saturday) Saturday Brunch every weekend, from 10 am-2 pm.

For the Sweet Tooth

Cowboy UP Chocolates: (Small Business Saturday) This business will be offering a free candy bar, or a Concho caramel with a minimum purchase of $10 or more.

Other Events

Small Buisness Christmas🙁Small Business Saturday) This event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Bart Dewitt Park and will feature a holiday market, community sale, and car show meet.

Help us keep this list up to date! If you or a buisness you know is having a Black Friday, Pink Friday and or Small Buisness Saturday sale please let us know in the contact us form below!