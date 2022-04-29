SAN ANGELO, Texas — This Saturday, April 30th Concho Valley PAWS will celebrate the official grand opening of the Judith & David Hirschfeld Adoption Center. The event is set for 11:00 am and everyone is invited to attend.

In addition to this there will be an event from 1 P.M. – 7 P.M. to adopt a shelter pet, free of charge. All pets will be spayed, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

“This is a really exciting event for us.” Said Executive Director, Jenie Wilson. “We physically moved into the facility in April of 2020 but due to COVID we have not been able to have this celebration until now.” Wilson said.

The Judith & David Hirschfeld Adoption Center was made possible by local philanthropist Judith and David Hirschfeld They provided the funding needed for the entire project and worked side by side PAWS staff with contractors and vendors to make sure that everything ran smoothly.

“The result of his financial and emotional investment is a beautiful building that saves lives.” Wilson said.

The new building now has the ability to spay and nueter at there on site clinic, includes an infant animal ICU, medical recovery space, adoption and administrative offices and a training center. Behind the current structure another project is still unfolding, it will be “dog dorms” to house adoptable pets in state-of-the-art kennels. The dorms are set to open is late fall of 2022.

Located directly next door to the City of San Angelo Animal Shelter, Concho Valley PAWS works hand in hand with San Angelo Animal Services on a no-kill initiative. “As a contracted partner with the City, PAWS facilitates high volume adoption and transport programs for the pets residing at the shelter. We also provide the shelter pets with medical and emergency care. As a result of our partnership, the city no longer euthanizes animals for space or treatable illness or injury. We are committed to life saving practices and this facility makes it all possible.” Wilson said.

The San Angelo Animal Shelter made history in 2021 by achieving a save rate of over 90% for 12 consecutive months earning San Angelo an official “no-kill” designation for 2021.

“That means that by working together, we successfully saved over 90% of the animals that entered the shelter in 2021. Those animals were saved through progressive return to owner programs, adoption and transports.” Wilson said. It is the goal of the organization to maintain that success. “No-Kill is not a destination, it’s a daily commitment we make to save lives. We must work hard everyday to sustain the no-kill initiative.” Wilson said.

“The fact is we can’t do it alone. It takes donors, like the Hirschfelds, to make our work possible. It also takes volunteers willing to foster pets, families wishing to adopt pets and pet owners choosing to be responsible and having their pets spayed or neutered. It’s a community issue in which the community is also the solution.” Wilson said.