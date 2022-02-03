SAN ANGELO, Texas – 43-year-old, Marco Rendel Coney, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a Second-Degree Felony, and Assault of a Family/Household Member with a Previous Conviction, a Third-Degree Felony.

Both charges were enhanced to ‘Habitual Offender’.

Documents state, Coney “intentionally and knowingly threatened Tristyn Flores with imminent bodily injury by threatening to stab and pointing a knife.” Coney then exhibited a knife, which was capable of causing death or serious bodily injury in its manner and intended use, during the assault.

According to a Grand Jury Indictment document, Coney was indicted for these charges on January 6, 2022, with bond set at $100,000 and no contact with victim.

As of now, Coney is still in custody of the Tom Green County Detention Center.