SAN ANGELO, Texas — Governor Greg Abbot issued a ban on “certain” fireworks in Tom Green County.



According to the release, “fireworks classified as ‘skyrockets with sticks’ or missiles with fins may not be sold, detonated, ignited or in any way used in Tom Green County”. Those who offend under this order will be issued a Class C Misdemeanor and may be fined up to $1,000.

Controlled firework events that are sanctioned and protected by local volunteer fire departments in unincorporated areas of Tom Green County and events approved by the San Angelo Fire Marshall are permissible.



The order is to stay into effect for 90 days or until the Texas Forest Service has determined that drought conditions no longer exist in Tom Green County.



The Burn Ban ordered by Tom Green County Commissioners Court on June 14, 2022 remains in effect.