Governor Greg Abbott makes a stop in San Angelo

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 06:35 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 06:35 PM CDT

Texas governor Greg Abbott came to San Angelo for another election season visit.

He attended a "Get Out the Vote" rally at the Concho Pearl Ice House, along with state representative, Drew Darby.
Election day is Tuesday, November 6th.

Governor Abbott is being challenged by  former Dallas county sheriff, Lupe Valdez.
 

