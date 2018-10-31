Governor Greg Abbott makes a stop in San Angelo
Texas governor Greg Abbott came to San Angelo for another election season visit.
He attended a "Get Out the Vote" rally at the Concho Pearl Ice House, along with state representative, Drew Darby.
Election day is Tuesday, November 6th.
Governor Abbott is being challenged by former Dallas county sheriff, Lupe Valdez.
More Stories
-
Shopping online and donating to charity is one deal that can't be beat.
-
The San Angelo school bond for November was put together from…
-
The Randy Rogers band is set to headline an upcoming Texas music…