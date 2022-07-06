SAN ANGELO, Texas – Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the results of a study completed by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts that analyzed the impact on the state’s economy of the military installations in Texas on Wednesday, July 6th.

This study found that military installations had at least a $114.1 billion contribution to the Texas economy in 2021 and held more than 622,790 jobs in these communities.

According to the economic study, Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo supported 23,897 direct and indirect jobs and had a $4.7 billion economic impact in 2021.

“Texas is the proud home to 15 military installations and the U.S. Army Futures Command,” said Governor Abbott. “Not only are these military installations critical for the defense of our nation, they support more than 622,790 jobs in communities across this great state. Many are the largest employer in their area; all are key drivers for both the local and state economies.”

“It is amazing to see the tremendous economic impact these military installations have in Texas,” said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. “The importance of these bases reaches far beyond direct jobs and personal income.”

The Texas Military Preparedness Commission within the Office of the Governor advises the Governor and the Legislature on defense and military issues and on ways to strengthen the position of Texas military installations in preparation for any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC). The commission is composed of 13 members serving six-year staggered terms, typically representing an installation in their community.