Goodyear proving grounds celebrates 75 years in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Goodyear proving grounds out on Highway 277 celebrated 75 years on Wednesday, October 2 with a groundbreaking ceremony. Goodyear staff and guests broke ground on two new additions the already massive facility, a brand new earth mover testing area and an additional vehicle dynamic area.

The earth mover expansion will enable Goodyear to test tires for a 250 ton, 25 foot tall vehicle they’ve added to their fleet. The dynamic area will expand and fine-tune their ability to test tire handling in wet conditions.

“The proving grounds play a vital role in the development and release for products that Goodyear sells across North America,” said Randy Brayer, facility manager for the San Angelo proving grounds. “Just about every tire sold has undergone testing here at the proving grounds. The proving grounds as I said are a vital part, and with this investment we’ll remain a vital part of the community going forward.”

The San Angelo facility is the largest of Goodyear’s proving grounds, employs 70 people and has contributed greatly to the local economy. Goodyear has been a part of the San Angelo and greater Concho Valley community since 1944, but was founded in 1898 in Akron, OH where it is still headquartered.