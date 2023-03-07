SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Goodwill West Texas announced that it has been accredited for three years for its employment and Career Center programs by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. The nonprofit organization received the accreditation with no recommendations for improvement, an accomplishment achieved by only three percent of CARF surveys.

According to the release, this is the first accreditation that CARF has given to Goodwill West Texas and the highest level of accreditation an organization may achieve. To receive the three-year accreditation, Goodwill demonstrated commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality. In addition to a thorough analysis of Goodwill’s policies, procedures and practices, CARF surveyors conducted confidential interviews with current and former persons served.

“I am extremely proud of the Goodwill West Texas Team,” Chief Executive Officer Rick Waldraff said. “This accomplishment is a testament to our commitment to the people we serve – donors, shoppers, employees and clients, alike.”

Founded in 1966, CARF International is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body that establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services. For more information about the accreditation process, please visit the CARF website at www.carf.org.