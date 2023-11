SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) —The San Angelo Fire Department, Goodfellow firefighters and other first responders will participate in an emergency response training on Thursday, November 16 at Goodfellow Air Force Base.

In a press release from the base, Goodfellow explains that San Angelo citizens near and around the base may hear sirens and the “big voice” announcing safety conditions of and around the base over the loudspeaker.

Gate delays can be expected during training.