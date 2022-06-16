SAN ANGELO, Texas — A special ceremony marking this weekend’s Juneteenth was held at Goodfellow Air Force Base on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

The 316th Training Squadron Wing Commander was the guest speaker for Thursday’s ceremony celebrating Juneteenth. It’s a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of African Americans.

“The mark of a great American victory is something that tells us that through it all and no matter what it looks like we can actually break through,” said tech sergeant willie rouse. “It’s something that everybody of all races and ethnicities from every corner of the world can recognize and see as ‘this is a model’ this is something that can be can achieve progress and you can you know overcome”

Goodfellow personnel representing different branches of the military from across the United States attended the ceremony in the fire training center.