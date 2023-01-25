SAN ANGELO, Texas — Area residents in a variety of careers are learning about what happens on base at Goodfellow this month.

These people were being hosted by the 17th Training Wing and toured most of the major facilities on Wednesday, Jan. 25. This included the fire training academy and most other parts of the base where students from across the country are trained in firefighting and intelligence.

“We really realize that these days, we want to make sure that our community doesn’t lose touch with what we’re doing here as a wing,” Colonel Chris Corbett, 17th Training Wing’s Vice Commander. “So we double down our efforts to nominate and select some of our great and key community leaders to come through and see everything we do at the ground level.”

The ‘Honorary Commander’ program is a 12-month training to help develop relationships with community leaders.