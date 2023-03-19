SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — On Friday, March 18, Goodfellow Air Force Base held a solemn ceremony to memorialize fallen firefighters.

The ceremony is an annual event held on base to honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty. The day’s presentation also honored a training instructor who died last year in San Angelo.

Staff Sargent Bryce Rudisell was an instructor at the Department of Defense Training Academy on base. The Marine died in an off-base confrontation in downtown San Angelo in October.

“He was a sharp troop,” said Michael Robertson, a Military Firefighter Heritage Foundation representative. ” He was head and shoulders above a lot of Marines out there.”

Organizers also told us that no Department of Defense firefighters were killed in the line of duty in 2022.