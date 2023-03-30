SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — A ceremony was held at Goodfellow Air Force Base on Wednesday, March 29 in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Concho Valley Vietnam veterans joined some from around the country for the ceremony on base. The national observance has been held since 2012. The date marks the 50th anniversary of the withdrawal of US combat troops from Vietnam.

17th Training Wing Commander, Col. Matt Reilman was the guest speaker.

“I think personally, for me, I appreciate the continued support from the local community for this and other events that we have around the area,” said Reilman. “My dad was a Vietnam veteran in the United States Navy for six years so it means a lot to go up to veterans and their families to thank them for their service.”