Goodfellow Air Force Base welcomes new Wing Commander

San Angelo, TX – Goodfellow Air Force Base welcomed a new Wing Commander on Friday. Colonel Andres Nazario arrived with a ceremonial Changing of Command. He will be assigned as the Commandant Squadron Officer School at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama.

Colonel Nazario is the deputy director for Joint Staff Intelligence Operations, Policy, Plans, and Programs directorate at the Pentagon, where he led a department wide readiness review as well as revamped the Defense Intelligence Enterprise. He served in a variety of tactical, operational, strategic, and leadership positions. His deployment experience includes Southwest Asia, Afghanistan, and extensive travel throughout South America.