SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A farewell today from San Angelo and Goodfellow Air Force Base to Col. Matt Reilman. The 17th Training Wing Commander turned over the guidon to the new commander on June 16.

Hundreds of base personnel joined San Angelo civilians in a variety of positions in welcoming the new commander. The Change of Command Ceremony is a long-time military tradition to introduce new commanders to troops.

It also gave Col. Reilman a chance to express his thanks and appreciation to the city of San Angelo. “You all are getting an incredible and bold leader as major general Edmondson already said in Col. Maguinness who I know will only take the wing to new heights,” he said. “I will always be cheering the raiders and watching from afar.”

Col. Angelina Maguinness was stationed at Goodfellow in recent years and comes from a joint base in San Antonio. Col. Reilman is being deployed to South Carolina as a qualified deputy commander for defense support to civil authorities.